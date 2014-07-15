Anthony Gehin

Agua Noche

This was super fun to make. "Agua Noche" or "Water Night" is a, massive, extreme, night with huge slip n' slides, and water games for the students of theSOURCE (Chapel Springs Church).

This was made in illustrator and animated in after effects. This is my first character animation (the fish) and I loved it. I want to explore this some more so stay tuned!

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
