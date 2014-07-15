Marko VuletaDjukanov

Smena8 Poster poster music minimal cover
Hi All !

One of the posters Im working on as a part of Smena8 band visual identity project.

You can hear some of their stuff here : https://soundcloud.com/smena-8

Comments welcome ! Thanks ;)

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
