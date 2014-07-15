Khisnen Pauvaday

Helmet football helmet
After i saw this kind of helmet in a lot of signature on Chris Creamer's website, and nobody know there its came from. I decided to recreate it by myself and adding some personal preferences .
Credit goes to the original designer which is still unknown.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Sports Branding & Illustrations
