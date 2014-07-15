Louie Mantia, Jr.

Pie

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Pie pie icon plate
Download color palette

This is an icon I made in 2009 for a cooking app. I don't think it ever shipped though.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™
Hire Me

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like