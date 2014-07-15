Ricardo Nask

Germany, champion of the World Cup 2014 - WIP

Ricardo Nask
Ricardo Nask
  • Save
Germany, champion of the World Cup 2014 - WIP wip germany alemanha world cup brazil 2014 soccer football maracana argentina final celetration
Download color palette

I started an illustration tribute to the new world champions (work in progress).

@2x

Ricardo Nask
Ricardo Nask

More by Ricardo Nask

View profile
    • Like