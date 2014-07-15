Yondr / Tulgetske Interview

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 16th) at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT, @Nathan Yoder and I will be on the Design Recharge Show, with Diane Gibbs, talking about what's new and a how our work has influenced each other over the past year. If you've got the time to listen in, we'd love to see you there! It's a live show so you can chime in with questions while we're rolling.
Here's the link.