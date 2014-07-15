Yondr Studio

Tulgetske / Yondr Interview

Tomorrow (Wednesday, July 16th) at 2:30pm ET / 11:30am PT, @Sean Tulgetske and I will be on the Design Recharge Show, with Diane Gibbs, talking about what's new and a how our work has influenced each other over the past year. If you've got the time to listen in, we'd love to see you there! It's a live show so you can chime in with questions while we're rolling.

Here's the link.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
