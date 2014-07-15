Steve Engert

'Education > Robots' email header

Steve Engert
Steve Engert
  • Save
'Education > Robots' email header email illustration robot robots education publicolor color web
Download color palette

A little header illustration I made for a humorous email promoting Publicolor's Indiegogo campaign.

See the full thing here
http://stephenengert.com/work/publicolor/indiegogo/07.15.14/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Steve Engert
Steve Engert

More by Steve Engert

View profile
    • Like