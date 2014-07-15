Kristine Chatterjie

Industry Performance

Kristine Chatterjie
Kristine Chatterjie
  • Save
Industry Performance print layout project indesign spread data visual graphs
Download color palette

Industry Performance: Data By The Numbers

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Kristine Chatterjie
Kristine Chatterjie

More by Kristine Chatterjie

View profile
    • Like