ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

Wedding Activity Sign

ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
Hire Me
  • Save
Wedding Activity Sign wedding invite print design graphic design monogram pattern wedding pattern reception activity clothes camera
Download color palette

Sign for the reception. This sign will be at the video station which encourages guests to dress up in funny clothes and record a massage for the bride and groom

Don't hesitate to share with those future brides!

ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ
Freelance studio with aspirations of world domination
Hire Me

More by ᴡᴀᴛᴛʟᴇ ᴀɴᴅ ᴅᴀᴜʙ

View profile
    • Like