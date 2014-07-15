Daniel Otters

Hawaii Honu - Secondary Logo Concept

icethetics competition icehl sportslogo concept hockey honu hawaii
Secondary logo of my logo set for the Hawaii Honu logo competition at icethetics. The logo set was runner-up in the competition. Was lots of fun though.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
