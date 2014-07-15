Cody Fitzgerald

SF

SF bridge illustration poster san francisco golden gate
My girlfriend and I just moved into our new apartment ten minutes north, so I made something for the wall. I suppose when you live in the area, you're obligated to make one or two pieces like this.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
