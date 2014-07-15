Alessandro Trimarco

Dr. Strange – The art director

Alessandro Trimarco
Alessandro Trimarco
  • Save
Dr. Strange – The art director illustration advengers avengers strange doctor marvel
Download color palette

New project I'm working on: "Advengers".
This is the first one, I like to think of super heroes, as professionals of the advertising area.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Alessandro Trimarco
Alessandro Trimarco

More by Alessandro Trimarco

View profile
    • Like