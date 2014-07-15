Pixels for Hire

Hey Dribbble,

I'm looking to begin full-time work as a visual designer. I'm open to roles as an in-house product designer or agency designer. (Willing to relocate to work with a great company.)

My specialty is in visual design:

- User Interface Design

- Application Design

- Mobile Design

- Usability

- Icon Design

- Digital Branding

- Front end coding (HTML and CSS)

If you're hiring, or know someone who is, be in touch.

Thanks!