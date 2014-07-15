Pixels for Hire

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbble,
I'm looking to begin full-time work as a visual designer. I'm open to roles as an in-house product designer or agency designer. (Willing to relocate to work with a great company.)
My specialty is in visual design:
- User Interface Design
- Application Design
- Mobile Design
- Usability
- Icon Design
- Digital Branding
- Front end coding (HTML and CSS)
If you're hiring, or know someone who is, be in touch.
Thanks!