Tony Delfino

Tony Delfino lettering type typography brand clothing urban tony delfino handlettering
So this is a unused proposal for a clothing brand here in México, hope you like it, here's the full lettering:

http://cl.ly/image/1X1Q2i0G0O0L/o

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
