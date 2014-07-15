Grace Molteni

Let minnow

Grace Molteni
Grace Molteni
  • Save
Let minnow illustration drawing stationary
Download color palette

WIP of a set of sea-pun greeting cards as incentive for a crowd-funding project for independent journalists

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Grace Molteni
Grace Molteni
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Grace Molteni

View profile
    • Like