i got soul

For the longest I couldn’t figure out what I loved the most outside of design, then I realized what I do every single day – listen to music. What I’m listening to drives the work I do. For instance if I’m trying to wind down and think of a creative concept I may listen to something soothing like Adele. If I’m just trying to make it until 5:30 I may listen to something more upbeat such as James Brown. But it just isn’t listening to music that makes me happy, it’s the visual images I see and want to create while listening. Musicians give us verbal art, you can hear the story and create your own images ­– I’m in love with creating those images. This piece is the beginning to a series that reflects artist of different time periods along with the style of design for that era.