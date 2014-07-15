Laci Jordan

i got soul

Laci Jordan
Laci Jordan
  • Save
i got soul music illustration illustrator graphic design james brown
Download color palette

For the longest I couldn’t figure out what I loved the most outside of design, then I realized what I do every single day – listen to music. What I’m listening to drives the work I do. For instance if I’m trying to wind down and think of a creative concept I may listen to something soothing like Adele. If I’m just trying to make it until 5:30 I may listen to something more upbeat such as James Brown. But it just isn’t listening to music that makes me happy, it’s the visual images I see and want to create while listening. Musicians give us verbal art, you can hear the story and create your own images ­– I’m in love with creating those images. This piece is the beginning to a series that reflects artist of different time periods along with the style of design for that era.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Laci Jordan
Laci Jordan

More by Laci Jordan

View profile
    • Like