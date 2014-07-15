Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Crafting Zebra Stripes

Crafting Zebra Stripes illustration vector sketch app zebra stripes carousel wip
Clearly a work in progress here, drawn in Sketch 3. I'm crafting these stripes in vector by hand. I thought of some ways to do it faster but no corners shall be cut. It's got to look right and quality matters.

Rebound of
Zebra Stripes
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
