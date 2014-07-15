Zach Painter

Pizza Time

Zach Painter
Zach Painter
  • Save
Pizza Time pizza illustrator vector night moon time simple flat
Download color palette

A concept I created for an app that helps you find pizza places that are open late. Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Zach Painter
Zach Painter

More by Zach Painter

View profile
    • Like