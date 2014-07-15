Zach Painter

Camp Courageous

Zach Painter
Zach Painter
  • Save
Camp Courageous camp backpack trees courageous map nonprofit ohio branding debut
Download color palette

Branding concept for a non-profit camp for special needs children in the Northern Ohio region. Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Zach Painter
Zach Painter

More by Zach Painter

View profile
    • Like