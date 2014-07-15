Chus

Holidays - 5th sticker

Chus
Chus
Holidays - 5th sticker illustration vector icon sticker suitcase santa cruz
I almost forgot to add the sticker of Santa Cruz. Nice place to skate and surf

Rebound of
Holidays
By Chus
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
