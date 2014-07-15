Christian Ross

What's Wrong?

Though he's never been diagnosed with it, I'm pretty sure my son has some form of activity-induced asthma. This project - and especially this picture - reminds me of him.

Asthma is a very re-actively controlled disease but it doesn't have to be. More soon on how to get informed.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
