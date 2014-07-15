sheldon

Earphone

sheldon
sheldon
  • Save
Earphone earphone
Download color palette

Recently I made an app for fun.

This app was made for earphone.

So this screenshot may be the first welcome page. I think every thing has two side :fire and water, enthusiasm and calm, So do earphones.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
sheldon
sheldon

More by sheldon

View profile
    • Like