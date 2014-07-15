Cesar Kobashikawa

Cesar Kobashikawa
Cesar Kobashikawa
Foggy Street Logo calligraphy video game mobile lettering script graffiti illustrator street urban
Logo for a mobile video game "Foggy Street"

The letter "F" and "S" resemble to feathers because this game is about birds on the street. Check @2x for details.

Rebound of
Foggy Street Logo - B/W Version
By Cesar Kobashikawa
