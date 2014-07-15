Heytvm x 4realdough

Did someone say throw back Tuesday? No, hmm well, you (didn't) ask for it! Good 'ol Abe in suede Lincoln for the certified wankstah Brian McBrearty. Brian came to me and said " You owe me a site buddy. And I was all like "I've got your site right here." So I rolled up my sleeves and made him a hipflop alter ego "4realdough." I kinda think everyone should have one. Dollah Dollah bill j'all. You can see more of our forefathers tastefully rendered in kangols 'n junk here:

http://www.4realdough.com