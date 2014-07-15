Gavin Thompson

Fancy Bones Final

Fancy Bones Final skull death vector rough shape black white
Finished up this dapper gentleman. Tried to keep things rough and flat for this project with a minimal art direction. He seems pleased with the results.

Large view @
http://gavintdesign.tumblr.com/image/91859212444

Full project on my portfolio site @
http://www.gavintdesign.com/65618/3823606/home/fancy-bones

Rebound of
"Fancy Bones" WIP 3
By Gavin Thompson
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
