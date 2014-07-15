Daniel Otters

Osaka Samurai - Primary Logo 2.0

Daniel Otters
Daniel Otters
  • Save
Osaka Samurai - Primary Logo 2.0 icethetics competition icehl sportslogo concept osaka samurai hockey
Download color palette

Reworked primary logo for the icethetics.co competiton.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Daniel Otters
Daniel Otters

More by Daniel Otters

View profile
    • Like