Global Search Results 2.0

Simon Goetz for Milkshake Studio
Working on a new search results page for Architizer. With varying section of the site we want to help direct the user into the relevant direction of their search without discouraging exploration. This is our first pass at it. More to come.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
