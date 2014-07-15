BigXiXi

XXOO

BigXiXi
BigXiXi
  • Save
XXOO ae gif on menu
Download color palette

a tutorial of the animation(Chinese)
http://www.zcool.com.cn/article/ZMTA3NTcy.html
enjoy

Menu still 2x
Rebound of
Open & Close
By UI8
View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
BigXiXi
BigXiXi

More by BigXiXi

View profile
    • Like