Idan Arbesman

Game Settings

Idan Arbesman
Idan Arbesman
  • Save
Game Settings music settings toggle sound game popup on off
Download color palette

settings screen form the tablet game "Botanic Panic" i've designed @INKOD HYPERA Ltd. for Mindlab Group.
check out the more screens here

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Idan Arbesman
Idan Arbesman

More by Idan Arbesman

View profile
    • Like