Nestegg Biotech Logo

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Nestegg is working on interesting medical biotech advancing in 3D printing that will pave the way for things like printed tissues and make testing on synthetic tissues possible and possibly eliminate animal testing. We're working on a website currently.
Played with the idea @Lexa Keenen came up with of carbon being the building blocks of life and made something meaningful and different from the "corporate swoosh" logos that dominate the biotech space.