Nestegg Biotech Logo science biotech lab carbon six 3d printing branding logo
Nestegg is working on interesting medical biotech advancing in 3D printing that will pave the way for things like printed tissues and make testing on synthetic tissues possible and possibly eliminate animal testing. We're working on a website currently.

Played with the idea @Lexa Keenen came up with of carbon being the building blocks of life and made something meaningful and different from the "corporate swoosh" logos that dominate the biotech space.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Radical design comes from purpose and inclusion
