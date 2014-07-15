KiKaGiGa sailormoon Crystal

KiKaGiGa (japanese words :幾何-戯画) means "Geometry Pictures".

"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal" is a new Sailor Moon anime for the 20th anniversary of Sailor Moon.

… and I created this work on iPhone app "カンタンデザイン".

“幾何戯画セーラームーン”

20周年を記念した新作アニメ『美少女戦士セーラームーン Crystal』を幾何戯画！