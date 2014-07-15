Jordan Kasten-Krause

Simple Icon

Jordan Kasten-Krause
Jordan Kasten-Krause
  • Save
Simple Icon vector illustrator blue gradient icon app stripes
Download color palette

Playing around with shading for an icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Jordan Kasten-Krause
Jordan Kasten-Krause

More by Jordan Kasten-Krause

View profile
    • Like