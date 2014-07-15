Pixteca

Strat-o-matic board sketch

Strat-o-matic board sketch baseball strat-o-matic board sketch isometric
I love playing Strat-o-matic, but I am not so fond ob the board that comes with the game, so I decided to make my custom board in a box. Here's the sketch.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
