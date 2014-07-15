Craig Nordeen

Schell's The Current Beer Poster

Created this screen print poster for the Schell's Beer team-up with The Current radio station. They had concerts to hype up the beer - and made this poster as a giveaway.

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
