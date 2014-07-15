brenton_clarke

Horizons Dribbble krisallen kris allen single album album art horizons
Hey guys, I just wanted to share the cover now that its official and in press. I had the pleasure and honor of doing not only the entire album booklet but all of the photography for Kris' new album 'Horizons' as well. I'll post updates to the inside after its released. Visit www.krisallenofficial.com for more details on the release. Thanks!

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
