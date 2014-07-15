Comment Scroll Animation

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We have just started to get into Quartz Composer / Origami to test some animation for our client work.
Overall we able to pick it up pretty easily so try it out! Even though there isn't that much documentation around - there are some good blogs and videos out there. And we plan on writing a tutorial about using this subtle parallax / blur / darken effect when scrolling which is a really common motion.
