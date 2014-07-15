Zach Robinson
The Cream Creative

Comment Scroll Animation

Zach Robinson
The Cream Creative
Zach Robinson for The Cream Creative
Hire Us
  • Save
Comment Scroll Animation gif quartz composer origami animation comment app design ios
Download color palette

We have just started to get into Quartz Composer / Origami to test some animation for our client work.

Overall we able to pick it up pretty easily so try it out! Even though there isn't that much documentation around - there are some good blogs and videos out there. And we plan on writing a tutorial about using this subtle parallax / blur / darken effect when scrolling which is a really common motion.

The Cream Creative | Pinterest | Medium

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
The Cream Creative
The Cream Creative
Hire Us

More by The Cream Creative

View profile
    • Like