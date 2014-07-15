Holy crap! Our portfolio site is up!

After about 4 1/2 years, and about 6 full designs, we've finally managed to get our company site up. (I still can't quite believe it, myself). So, many thanks to Graham Shade for his mad development skills, and to my business partner Mike Tighe for planning and content, and launching this puppy. The site is still a work in progress, but you can check it out at http://asolidsite.com/