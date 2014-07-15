Inma Bermejo

Bar chart comparing a value against average by categories

Inma Bermejo
Inma Bermejo
  • Save
Bar chart comparing a value against average by categories bar chart graphics bars charts
Download color palette

I've started working in three stats graphs, and this one still has me troubled. I want to compare a value against the average by several categories.

My concern is that with this layout, category values seem more relevant than reference value itself. Tried to fix it using colors.

Consulting some books and dribbble looking for examples meanwhile.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Inma Bermejo
Inma Bermejo

More by Inma Bermejo

View profile
    • Like