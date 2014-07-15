Brandon Houlihan

Noobstone Card Back

Brandon Houlihan
Brandon Houlihan
  • Save
Noobstone Card Back hearthstone cards games
Download color palette

Mock Hearthstone card backs to go along with the new Noobstone logo I'm working on. I could do this type of skeuo stuff all do, love it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Brandon Houlihan
Brandon Houlihan

More by Brandon Houlihan

View profile
    • Like