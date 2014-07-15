SoftFacade relaunches as SFCD

SoftFacade is now SFCD, a global agency that creates beautiful software.

Our new name respects our roots while representing an overarching change. We have reimagined every single process and method within our organization.

Today, we are launching a new website and identity that most precisely reflects our matured philosophy. This will become the backbone for our most important endeavor – solving real-world challenges and improving people's lives through design and technology.

The new website:

http://www.sfcd.com

Read the full announcement: http://www.sfcd.com/blog/formation

