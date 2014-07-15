SoftFacade relaunches as SFCD

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
SoftFacade is now SFCD, a global agency that creates beautiful software.
Our new name respects our roots while representing an overarching change. We have reimagined every single process and method within our organization.
Today, we are launching a new website and identity that most precisely reflects our matured philosophy. This will become the backbone for our most important endeavor – solving real-world challenges and improving people's lives through design and technology.
The new website:
http://www.sfcd.com
Read the full announcement: http://www.sfcd.com/blog/formation
