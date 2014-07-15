Magnetic North

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Finished product came in Friday! Big thanks to @Mama's Sauce, really happy with the outcome.
18x24", 5-color screen print with a metallic on 100#C French Construction Pure White. Edition of 50. For sale now if you're interested: http://shanimalcreative.com/shop/