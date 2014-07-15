Joshua A. Davies
ShootProof

Studio Panel UI Assets

Joshua A. Davies
ShootProof
Joshua A. Davies for ShootProof
Hire Us
  • Save
Studio Panel UI Assets backend panel dashboard ui asset radio button toggle checkmark slider
Download color palette

Happy Tuesday!

We're currently at work redesigning our studio panel, and today we're testing the new UI assets in Bootstrap.

Here's a sneak peek at what we've been working on (view it in 2x!)

Made with the @ShootProof team.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
ShootProof
ShootProof
Creatives building for creatives
Hire Us

More by ShootProof

View profile
    • Like