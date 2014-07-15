Boris Hasabike

Happy Alien #2

Happy Alien #2 3d blender character character design cartoon alien toy
In the process of teaching myself 3D. Now I made a body for the alien character. Next step will be his spaceship. I am using Blender 3D (which is free).

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
