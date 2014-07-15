Sedef Sezen

Takascoin Bitcoin Exchange Platform

Sedef Sezen
Sedef Sezen
  • Save
Takascoin Bitcoin Exchange Platform bitcoin exchance bitcoin ui mobile devices iphone ipad website user interface design mobven
Download color palette

Takascoin is a Bitcoin exchange platform in İstanbul, Turkey.
Work details on Behance is here.

Sedef Sezen
Sedef Sezen

More by Sedef Sezen

View profile
    • Like