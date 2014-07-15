Saus

Marvia icons (GIF)

Saus
Saus
  • Save
Marvia icons (GIF) icons app illustration round mac document workflow settings print mail user office
Download color palette

The Marvians automate marketing by userfriendly webbased apps to create, manage and order your marketing communications.
We created their logo, website and apps. This shot shows some of the the icons we made for the apps (be sure to check the @2x too!).

Also, check the website!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 15, 2014
Saus
Saus

More by Saus

View profile
    • Like