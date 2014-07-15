Tiho Aleksovski

Hi guys. This is a lettering practice that i started some time ago. It's a word "Мњами" (Mnyammy) that means something tasty. I'm happy that i finished it. Hope you like it =)
p.s. i borrowed the cake from Herriott Grace

Posted on Jul 15, 2014
