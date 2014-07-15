Nenad Ivanovic

AlsterCloud Acceptance Tests

Nenad Ivanovic
Nenad Ivanovic
Hire Me
  • Save
AlsterCloud Acceptance Tests gif motion animation illustration flat cool machine alster cloud alstercloud nenad ivanovic serbia the best
Download color palette

This is just a part of our set of illustrations for AlsterCloud processes from website http://alstercloud.rs/

Website won a lot of awwwards, so it worth to look.

Whole project with motion graphics are on behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/17201895/AlsterCloudrs-Processes

By AlsterCloud x Revers creative teams from Serbia :)

Nenad Ivanovic
Nenad Ivanovic
Product Designer for Digital Platforms
Hire Me

More by Nenad Ivanovic

View profile
    • Like