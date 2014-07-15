🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I had the pleasure to design this simple app.
How High provides a great way of monitoring your current altitude using your device's GPS. It stores the highest and the lowest value that the user has ever been.
How High also records the time and day those values were reached.
It's the perfect app for tracking your height on all outdoor activities e.g. hiking, biking or while in flight.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=otc.howhigh&hl=en
Note:
That the app records the altitude only when it is running.
Also the information displayed depends on the accuracy of the device GPS.
GPS needs to be turned on.
Thank you to @Eryk Pastwa for the Galaxy S III mock up.