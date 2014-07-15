Anna Robertson

House of Angelis Shopify Theme

shopify ecommerce theme custom design website web design silver clothing shop shopping
Custom theme for clothier built in Shopify. They wanted to have ecommerce but use the homepage to intice people into their store where their customer service and personal shopper approach separated them from the competition.

http://www.houseofangelis.ca/

